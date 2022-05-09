Punjab: Sidhu Meets Bhagwant Mann; Calls It 'most Productive 50 Minutes', Slams Own Party

After a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Bhagwant Mann, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navot Singh Sidhu called it the 'most constructive 50 minutes'. In the meeting, which may very well be seen as the re-union of the Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where Mann was a contestant while Sidhu sat on the coveted throne of the judge, there was a reiteration of the 'Punjab-pro agenda'.

Giving details of the meeting, the cricketer-turned-politician, said, "We spoke about law and order, financial emergency, the drug problem and the nexus between drug smugglers and the police." He also praised CM Mann for "removing encroachments on government land in Punjab".

Sidhu gives suggestions to Mann

Besides, Sidhu also suggested measures to Mann, which included not selling liquor through contractors, controlling petrol, diesel, sand and liquor, stopping excise revenue pilferage, cancelling power purchase agreements that enable people to get cheap electricity and breaking the monopoly over cable among others.

Suggestions were also given to the Chief Minister to increase the income of the state, which the Congress leader referred to as the only solution to end Punjab’s problem.

"CM Bhagwant Mann was very receptive… Assured that he will deliver on people’s aspirations…" the former PPCC President further said.

Sidhu turns against Congress after meeting Mann?

Interestingly, Sidhu has attacked his own party and said that he raised similar issues with his own government earlier but no action had been taken. He further said that he is hopeful that Mann will 'definitely take action'.

On this, the Congress leader was intervened by the media and reminded of how he had called Mann a 'rubber stand Chief Minister'. Responding to that, he said, "That man (Mann) is having the potential to take the decisions and if nothing will happen in the future in this regard, Navjot Singh Sidhu will again protest."