Punjab: Sidhu Says '18-point Agenda Will Be Implemented'; Focus On Farm Laws, Faulty PPAs

Newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that a 18-point agenda is on the deck for the Punjab Congress. Sidhu revealed that the agenda given by the Congress high command will be implemented in the state unit of the party. The new president, while on his visit to Jalandhar, also revealed that he has presented some priority areas to the Chief Minister including the farm laws.

Addressing the party workers during his visit, Sidhu said "18-point agenda given by Congress high command will be implemented for sure. Some days back I tabled five priority areas in front of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh including the Centre's 3 farm laws, faulty PPAs." Sidhu went on to reveal that he had met the chief minister earlier on Tuesday and gave him a letter five "priority areas.”

Sidhu informed the CM that the government must look into these five areas as mentioned in the Congress high-command's 18-point agenda and “act upon immediately". According to the letter, the Congress government in the state must fulfil its "2017 election promise by cancelling the 40 power purchase agreements without any loss to the state exchequer".

In the letter, Sidhu and other new state Congress leaders said that they already held consultations with party workers across the state in connection to the same. "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers across Punjab to understand the public sentiment, we write it to you these five priority areas that government must act upon immediately from among 18 points,''' the letter said. The actions are being sought on an immediate basis as the state will go to the polls early next year and the new party chief want to make a big impression by winning the same.

Sidhu takes charge as president

After a long row of clashes and confusions, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working presidents to the state unit - Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel, and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh said that he will abide by High Command's decision. However, he was reportedly not informed of Sidhu's appointment. During his induction, burying the hatchet with the CM, Sidhu said that he will take all leaders along after stepping into power. Stressing that "every worker of Punjab Congress has become the president of Punjab Congress", Sidhu had stated that there is no difference between leaders and workers.

