Punjab: Sidhu Targets AAP Govt & Kejriwal Over 2015 Sacrilege; 'Who's Stopping You Now'?

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress leader, targetted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, asking who was preventing his party's leadership in the state from taking action against individuals involved in the sacrilege of sacred texts.

The former Punjab Congress chairman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, posted video footage from last year, in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen claiming that punishment against the perpetrators of sacrilege acts may be initiated within 24 hours. Sidhu took to his Twitter and posted Kejriwal's video. Taking a jibe at the Delhi Chief Minister, Sidhu tweeted, "So who is stopping you now, Arvind Kejriwal."

So who is stopping you now ... @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/8atSdMCe68 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 25, 2022

Congress MLA Pargat Singh who resonated with his party member Navjot Singh Sidhu, too shared the video clip and asked Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, "Who is stopping you now?"

In a video shared by former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen saying that the people of Punjab were furious at the inactivity following the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege events.

"The masterminds in the sacrilege incidents have not been punished till now. I don't need to tell who the masterminds are. The names are there in the report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and (Charanjit Singh) Channi Saab can go through that. The culprits can be arrested within 24 hours," Kejriwal said in the clip, addressing the media.

2015 sacrilege issue

The incidents of sacrilege refer to a series of sacrilege incidents of the Sikh Guru Guru Granth Sahib and following protests that took place in Faridkot, Punjab, India in October 2015. The ex-Congress leader Captain Amrinder Singh demanded the resignation of then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2015, three cases were reported: the theft of a "bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, the posting of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and the discovery of shredded pages of the holy book in Bargari.

The previous Congress-led government was targeted by the AAP over its inaction on the issue similar to the SAD-BJP government.