Punjab: Som Parkash Slams Channi Govt For Making 'false Promises & Not Fulfilling Them'

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Tuesday slammed the Congress-led Punjab government for making false promises. The minister alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi makes false slogans and promises and does not work to fulfil them. Parkash also criticised the persistent dispute between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and the CM, stating that it reflects the failure of the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Parkash said that the state government have failed to provide employment to the youth despite making promises. “In 2017, the Congress party had promised to give jobs to the people. No one was given a job. The Punjab government is doing nothing except giving false slogans and promises,” the minister said.

Earlier, Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had also targeted CM Channi over the lack of employment in the state. Concurring with Sidhu over lack of ability to fill up job vacancies in the state, Parkash said, “Sidhu is absolutely right here. Congress has not provided jobs as promised. It is being tried that people are misguided but people are more aware and know what is right and wrong. The government should look into the issue accordingly."

Furthermore, the minister also questioned the CM’s decision to provide a ‘Rs 2 lakh compensation' for the perpetrators apprehended by the Delhi Police on Republic Day while carrying out a tractor rally in support of farmers’ protest. “I do not understand why Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has announced Rs 2 lakh to the culprits of January 26 violence in Delhi. There are cases of sedition and the Punjab government gives them two lakhs. This is very unfortunate. Democracy is being murdered,” he added.

MoS Som Parkash mocks infighting in Congress

He also took a dig at the infighting in the Punjab Congress unit and said that the party is failing in Punjab. “For the first time, we have seen that the chief minister says something and the party chief says something else and terms the chief minister’s decisions as a lollipop. It shows how Congress is failing,” he said.

Earlier, Sidhu had slammed the state government with similar questions regarding its lack of ability to fill up vacancies. Sidhu had urged the CM to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. He also claimed that Punjab is the most indebted state of the country with debt accounting for 50% of the state’s GDP.

Image: ANI/ PTI