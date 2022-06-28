Punjab To Move Resolution Against Agnipath Scheme In State Assembly, 'Irrational Move'

Days after the country saw widespread protests and violence over the Agnipath programme, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that his government will bring a resolution in the state Assembly against the military recruitment programme. Tweeting about the same, the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) called Agnipath a "whimsical and irrational step of the NDA government which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army." Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, had earlier proposed the AAP government to bring a resolution against the Centre's military recruitment scheme.

CM @BhagwantMann said that the state government will soon bring resolution in state assembly to oppose #Agnipath scheme.

“Agnipath is a whimsical & irrational move of NDA government which will destroy basic fabric of the Indian Army” said CM while replying to issue raised by LoP. pic.twitter.com/X0OavHlRCI — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma has strongly opposed the proposal by the Punjab Leader of Opposition stating that the House is being misdirected on the issue and tried to elaborate on how the scheme will benefit the recruits, the country and society.

Earlier last week, on June 21, the Pubjab LoP, Partap Singh Bajwa, through a written statement, urged the state government to move a resolution in the current session of the Assembly, against the Centre's newly announced military recruitment scheme. He said that the state government should announce an all-party delegation to meet PM Modi to submit before him the reasons for withdrawing the scheme.

"The scheme helps nobody, and the current shock and awe tactics employed to unveil the scheme has only demoralised thousands of applicants who wish to serve in the armed forces. For Indians to be retired at 21, with no chance at further growth apart from some nebulous promises of jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces will further disincentivise the youth of India from signing up for the armed forces,” he said.

My letter to Punjab CM @BhagwantMann regarding joint resolution against “Agnipath Scheme” launched by the BJP Government. pic.twitter.com/g9CzdrwGAs — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 19, 2022

(Image: @CMOPB/Twitter/PTI)