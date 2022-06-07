Punjab: Trouble Mounts For Cong As Another Min Named In Forest Dept Scam After Dharamsot

Hours after former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s arrest in connection with a forest department scam, another former Congress leader Sangat Singh Gilzian has now been named in the FIR. Following Dharamsot’s arrest, the Vigilance Bureau has now named Congress leader Sangat Singh Gilzian, who served as the forest minister in Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet after Dharamsot stepped down from the post. IFS Amit Chauhan has also been named in the FIR pertaining to the corruption case.

The Vigilance Bureau nabbed former Forest Minister Dharamsot from his residence in Amloh at around 3 AM. The ex-minister is facing charges for misusing government funds while he was serving as a minister and taking bribes for the felling of trees. Now, Congress leader Sangat Singh Gilzian, who was the Forest Minister in Channi’s cabinet, and IFS Amit Chauhan have also been named in FIR with links to the offences.

According to the information accessed by Republic TV, the former ministers have been charged with sections 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with 120B of the IPC for Criminal Conspiracy. With Dharamsot under custody, the Vigilance is expected to take further action against Gilzian as well. Meanwhile, the Congress party is alleging that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is targeting the former Congress ministers to divert attention from the depleting law and order situation in the state.

Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on corruption charges

It is pertinent to note that Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was the Forest Minister when Captain Amarinder Singh was the Chief Minister of Punjab. However, when Captain was ousted from the role, Dharamsot was also relieved from the ministerial post. Now, the ex-minister is facing charges of a scam in the forest department while he was the minister. The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Mohali DFO last week over graft charges. The DFO reportedly revealed how Dharamsot used to be bribed for cutting trees from the Forest department lands.

Dharamsot has been nabbed from his residence in Amloh by the Vigilance Bureau and a further probe is underway into the charges levelled against him. The ex-Congress minister was facing multiple allegations including the scholarship scam. Dharamshot was one of the ministers who had supported Captain Amarinder Singh during the Punjab Congress fallout in 2021 and had hit out against Navjot Singh Sidhu for his attack on the then CM. Notably, the AAP government in Punjab recently sacked its health minister Dr Vijay Singla in a corruption case.