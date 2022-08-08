Punjab: Youth Cong Workers Protest Against Inflation; Water Cannons Used To Disperse Crowd

As a part of staging nationwide protests, Youth Congress workers in Ludhiana staged a protest against Inflation. The party workers also took to the streets in Chandigarh.

The demonstrators were seen raising slogans, holding placards and also clashing with the local and anti-riot police in Ludhiana. Notably, in Chandigarh, the workers took to the streets to hold protests without the requisite police permission, who were seen trying hard to convince the people to maintain law and order.

Water cannons used

In Chandigarh, the demonstrators broke barricades and were adamant to continue with the protest even as the police used water cannons to disperse the Chandigarh Congress youth workers.

#WATCH | Youth Congress protests over inflation in Chandigarh; police uses water cannon to stop their movement to MP Kirron Kher's house pic.twitter.com/LtJAdVDnMM — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

Black clothes protest by Congress central leadership

Congress top brass on August 5 as a part of the nationwide demonstrations, organised a 'Black clothes' protest march against price rise, Inflation, unemployment, GST Hike, etc, to the PMO residence and the Rashtrapathi Bhavan. Senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and P Chidambaram were seen wearing black outfits and holding demonstrations.

Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi and other MPs were also seen standing outside gate number one of Parliament, holding a banner, as they shouted anti-government slogans and demanded the Centre withdraw its decision to raise GST on necessary items.

A total of 335 protesters including 65 Congress MPs were detained under the Delhi Police Act to maintain law and order in the area.

Image: ANI