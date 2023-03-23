Punjab's Condition Deteriorating Since New Govt Formed: Baghel Slams Bhagwant Mann Govt

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday lambasted the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state amid the Amritpal Singh row. CM Baghel said that the northern state was peaceful for years, but the condition of the state has gotten worse after the formation of the new government.

"Punjab was peaceful for years but since the new government has been formed, the condition is continuously deteriorating. The way incidents have happened is very unfortunate because it is a border state, and this type of incident cannot be ignored," the Chhattisgarh CM said while addressing the media.

Notably, Baghel's remarks coincided with the continuing controversy surrounding Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan leader and Waris de Punjab chief who has been listed as a fugitive by the Punjab Police.

Punjab Congress chief slams Mann govt over Amritpal row

On Wednesday, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the state government for an alleged botched police operation to apprehend extremist preacher Amritpal.

"It won’t be any exaggeration that Bhagwant Mann is spearheading the most inept state government in the country which hurtles towards a new embarrassment every new day,” Warring said. He added that the absence of governance in the state is a matter of concern for every Punjabi.

Warring said that the police are rounding up many young people who have been labelled as associates of Waris Punjab De chief to cover up their alleged failure to apprehend Amritpal Singh.

"No doubt some young boys must have been misguided by his religious sermons, yet I feel that branding them as hardcore anti-national elements will further alienate these young people from mainstream and may push them to become hardliners, which Punjab can ill afford at this juncture," the Congress leader said.

“We do not support any leniency towards anti-national elements or criminals, but a soft approach is needed to bring these misguided youth back into the mainstream and rehabilitate them,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the state police on Tuesday issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Waris Punjab De chief. Police stated that a total of 154 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.

