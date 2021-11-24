Punjab's Newly Appointed Genco Ltd Head Denies Link With SFJ Leader; Quips 'Cong Politics'

Amid the uproar over his appointment as the Punjab Genco Ltd Head, Balwinder Singh refuted ties with his pro-Khalistan brother Avtar Singh and claimed that he lost all contact with him after 2007. Speaking to Republic TV, Balwinder Singh claimed that his family had distanced themselves from his brother after he joined the pro-Khalistani organization- Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). He further stated that he had been a Congress loyalist for years now and was being made a victim of the party's 'internal politics'.

"I have had no connection with my brother since 2007. Last we met in 2007 when Avtar Singh my brother came to India but after that our family has maintained distance with him. Avtar Singh is my brother and connected with the pro-Khalistan organization, I accept this. But since 2007 my family and I have never spoken to Avtar Singh. I am the victim of internal Congress politics. I am a Congress loyalist and Congress MLA Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa and Ashwani Sekhri both are creating trouble for me," he told Republic TV.

Congress Appoints SFJ Leader's Brother As Genco Ltd Head

The Punjab Government's move of appointing Balwinder Singh as the new chairman of the Punjab Genco Ltd has caused a massive uproar across the state. Earlier today, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded an explanation from CM Channi over the move saying "Punjab Government has appointed Sikhs for Justice office bearer's brother (Balwinder Singh Kotlabama) as chairman (of Punjab Genco Ltd). Channi should answer to people on this."

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at the Congress party's decision slamming the constant terror appeasement. "Yet another instance of appeasement of terror by Congress party Giving post and power to the kin of banned terror group SFJ Going soft on 26/11 terror, crying for terrorists of Batla, appeasing them with posts is the DNA of Congress led by Gandhis," he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has defended the move. Punjab minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, "Balwinder Singh is a Congress loyalist and the party doesn't know what his brother is doing."

(With Agency Inputs)