Purnea University Cancels Graduation Exams Due To Nitish-Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan Rally

Another incident from Bihar showing the 'seriousness' of the government towards education has come to light. The Purnea University in Bihar has postponed the graduation exams due to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rally in Purnia. Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi will take part in a rally at Purnia on Saturday to sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Purnea University, which has jurisdiction over 4 districts of Bihar-- Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar, postponed the graduation exam in the wake of Nitish-Tejashwi's joint rally, affecting thousands of students. One of the students said that only after coming to the university, he got the information of the exams not happening. "I came here for the exam. But after coming here, I get to know that the exam is not happening," he said showing his displeasure over the postponement of exams.

Another student lamented the cancellation of exams and said that the state government is doing nothing good for education in Bihar. "One session is already running late at the University. Things like this happening in the education world are not at all appropriate. Exams have been postponed due to Mahagathbhandan's rally," he said while slamming the Nitish-led government for not doing "proper work" for education in the state. He claimed that people from far places come to Purnea University to take exams. "They stay at rented houses. About 25,000 students will be affected by this decision," he added. The angered student also attacked Tejashwi over the latter's education qualification and said that the DyCM does not know what education is.

Mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia

CM Nitish Kumar and his 33-year-old deputy will be joined by smaller allies like the Congress and the Left in Purnia in the display of the state's own version of a 'united Opposition' which Kumar, in particular, believes is the way forward to take on the mighty BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.