Pushkar Dhami Hails 'spirit Of Indian Constitution', Thanks PM Modi For Guiding Nation

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his guiding spirit to the country and the entire world, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that a tea seller has become a Prime Minister and is now giving directions to the whole country as well as to the rest of the world. Dhami who was speaking at a program organised on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Vidhan Sabha emphasised the right to Freedom of Speech and Expression that has been guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India and further said that it has enabled the people of the country to speak their mind without any fear.

"It is the spirit of the Indian Constitution that a tea seller as the PM of a country is giving direction not just to India but the entire world. If you look at the neighbouring countries, people have lost their right to free speech whereas in India, from a common man to an influential one anyone can speak their mind because of our constitution", he added.

Dhami's statement came shortly after PM Modi on the same day pointed out the colonial mindset of certain people which is creating obstacles in the path of India's development in "freedom of speech".

The colonial mindset in people has not ended: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Constitution Day celebrations at the Vigyan Bhawan on Friday called out to the colonial mindset of certain people which has created hurdles in the development journey of the developing nations. Speaking on the same, he said, "Today, there is no nation in the world that exists as a colony of another nation, however, that does not mean that the colonial mindset has ended. This mindset is giving rise to several other distortions and this is very evident in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of the developing nations".

The PM further added that the colonial mindset exists in India and is acting as an obstacle to the development. "Be it in the name of freedom of expression or something else, we are the only country in the process of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement before time. However, in the name of the environment, pressure is building up as a result of colonial mentality", stated PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, he also addressed the Constitution Day celebrations organised at the Central Hall of the Parliament led by President Ram Nath Kovind. The day which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India is celebrated annually on November 26 since 2015.

