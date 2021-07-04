Pushkar Dhami's 6-year-old 'Akhand Bharat' Tweet Dug Up As He Assumes Uttarakhand CM Post

With the Assembly Elections sitting months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand seemingly averted a constitutional crisis, by marking a change in the leadership as 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the state. Dhami, a two-term MLA, was unanimously selected on Saturday, July 3 as BJP MLAs met under the chairmanship of Narendra Singh Tomar. However, just moments before Pushkar Singh Dhami's swearing-in ceremony, a social media post went viral marking a bumpy start to his tenure as the CM.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, in 2015, a day before Independence Day had tweeted a map of India and neighbouring nations touting it all as one country. The social media post, which appears to be a celebratory one for 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Diwas' showed India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Tibet, Nepal, Bangladesh, Japan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Indonesia amongst other countries as one big nation under India. The map, coloured in orange, portrayed the Bharat Mata in the centre with a rising sun on the top right.

The six-year-old tweet of the new Uttarakhand CM, which has now gone viral, created a huge uproar on social media. Several users thrashed Pushkar Singh Dhami for sharing a 'distorted' image of the map of India and called for an official complaint to be registered against him. Enraged netizens also took a sarcastic dig at the CM for not portraying Europe or even Australia as part of India. Here's the tweet:

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand's 11th CM

Assuming charge as the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in on Sunday evening, July 4 by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. Along with Dhami ,11 other MLAs took oath as Ministers in Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. Pushkar Singh Dhami is the third CM to take oath in the 4th assembly after Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat within 4 months.

Moments after Pushkar Singh Dhami was declared leader of the legislature party, reports of displeasure amongst certain ministers including Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Subodh Uniyal, Bishan Singh Chufal and others had emerged. Satpal Maharaj took oath after a junior MLA and was displeased for allegedly being sidelined by the BJP. The same was the case with Harak Singh Rawat and other senior ministers. However, Home Minister Amit Shah's one phone call was enough to make things fall in line. The biggest challenge for Pushkar Dhami would be to keep the party intact and return to power in the upcoming Assembly Polls.