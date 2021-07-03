Pushkar Singh Dhami Appointed As The New Uttarakhand CM After Tirath Rawat's Resignation

Marking a second change in the leadership within just four months, Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami has been named as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister, just a day after Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation. Dhami, a two time MLA, is considered to be a close aide of outgoing CM Rawat and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, has been elected unanimously in the MLAs meeting chaired by Narendra Singh Tomar. By appointing Pushkar Singh Dhami as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand, the BJP has seemingly solved the constitutional crisis that perspired with Tirath Singh Rawat's appointment, as he was not a member of the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons soon after his appointment, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the BJP has given him an opportunity to serve the common man and thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership.

"My party has given an opportunity to serve the common man. I thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and central leadership for this opportunity. I will work to serve the people of Uttrakhand. It is a challenge for me, I will work and move forward carrying everyone together in party. I will take forward the work of previous CMs of the state," Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

Who is the new Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami?

As per sources, Pushkar Singh Dhami was the frontrunner amongst the 12 names being considered to replace Rawat. The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well.

Earlier in the day, BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a meeting with all BJP MLAs to resolve the impending leadership crisis in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months. The crisis assumes significance as Uttarakhand is set to witness fresh polls in 2022.

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and will hold a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. Sources report that Rawat's replacement will be discussed along with a possible Cabinet rejig.

Rawat's 4-month term was not bereft of controversies. The newly elected CM made several controversial comments ranging from 'ripped jeans' to 'faith will overcome COVID'. Apart from controversial statements, he had also overturned several decisions of his predecessor - Trivendra Singh Rawat. He stalled Rawat's decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate after several MLAs expressed displeasure at Gairsain's elevation instead of Almora. Similarly, Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath.