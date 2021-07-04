'Pushkar Dhami Worked Very Hard For The Post, Sad His Father Can't See Him As CM': Mother

Vishna Devi, the mother of Uttarakhand's newly appointed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on Saturday, July 3, that she is "a little sad" that his father is not present to see his son become the state's leader. Devi said, "I'm very happy but feeling a little sad that his father is not with us to see him as the chief minister of Uttarakhand." She went on to say that Dhami had put forth a lot of effort to achieve this.

Vishna thanked BJP's top command

Vishna Devi, the mother of Uttarakhand's newly appointed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on Saturday, July 3, that she is "a little sad" that his father is not present to see his son become the state's leader. She went on to say that Dhami had put forth a lot of effort to achieve this.

Dhami's wife, Geeta, thanked the BJP's top command including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda for appointing her husband as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. Geeta also expressed gratitude to the residents of Khatima, his constituency. She added that Dhami is conscious of people's hardships, and lauded his middle-class upbringing.

Celebrations erupted outside Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in Khatima shortly after his appointment as the new chief minister. Geeta was seen serving sweets to family members while people danced outside Dhami's residence. The new chief minister told the media that his party (BJP) had picked a "common worker, the son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in Pithoragarh to serve the state."

The youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand

Dhami, a 45-year-old two-time MLA from Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district, will be the state's youngest Chief Minister, succeeding Rawat, who resigned just four months after taking office. Prior to Dhami, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held the record for being the youngest chief minister, having assumed office at the age of 49.

Dhami has long been linked with the BJP's youth wing in Uttarakhand, where he maintains a stronghold over student politics. Up until 1999, Pushkar Singh Dhami was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He later became the state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha until 2008.

Picture Credit: ANI