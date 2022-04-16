Pushkar Singh Dhami: ‘People Say I Became Uttarakhand CM At Wrong Time, We Broke The Myth'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami who is on a 3 days visit to Delhi to attend the Ayodhaya Parv 2022’ said in an address that he broke the myth that one political party cannot form its government after one term.

“People used to say I became CM of Uttarakhand at the wrong time. There was also a myth in the state that one political party cannot form its government after one term. We broke this myth,” said Dhami at Rajghat in Delhi, as per the latest tweet by ANI.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was attending the Ayodhya Parv where he was invited as the Chief Guest of the inaugural session. The Ayodhya Parv 2022 is being organized on behalf of MP Lallu Singh at Satyagraha Mandap, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Rajghat, New Delhi from April 16 to 18.

The minister also marked his attendance at the 3-day event with a video post on his official Twitter handle. In the video, he can be heard extending his gratitude to MP Lallu Singh for organizing and inviting him. He also said that he is here to represent the entire population of Uttarakhand and that he is extremely glad to be there. He also greeted Lallu Singh and The special guest Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

LIVE : नई दिल्ली में गाँधी स्मृति एवं दर्शन समिति द्वारा आयोजित अयोध्या पर्व कार्यक्रम में प्रतिभाग https://t.co/VRGT9Cyo7E — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, Dhami also posted a video of him performing puja and sunderkand on account of Hanuman Jayanti.

मनोजवं मारुततुल्यवेगं जितेन्द्रियं बुद्धिमतां वरिष्ठम्।

वातात्मजं वानरयूथमुख्यं श्रीरामदूतम् शरणं प्रपद्ये।।



परम रामभक्त, संकटमोचन, मारुति नंदन बजरंगबली की कृपा सम्पूर्ण सृष्टि पर बनी रहे और सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं आरोग्यता का वास हो pic.twitter.com/tfP7wAgKoV — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 16, 2022



Recently, CM Dhami put an end to all conjecture and clamour about the state's highly-anticipated UCC rules in his address to the 63rd foundation day of the Indian Institute of Petroleum. Uttarakhand CM pledged on April 15 to introduce UCC in the BJP-ruled state. After stating that the state cabinet reached this decision unanimously, CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand will serve as an example to the rest of the country.

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as CM

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand days after the saffron party registered a massive victory in the recently concluded state elections. Dhami's swearing-in ceremony was held in Dehradun and was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant.