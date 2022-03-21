Pushkar Singh Dhami To Continue As CM Of Uttarakhand; Elected Leader By All 47 BJP MLAs

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in Uttarakhand in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. The decision was announced on Monday after a BJP legislature party meeting. The BJP's central observers for the state- Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were also a part of the meeting in the party's state headquarters in Dehradun.

Prior to the decision of making Dhami the CM, other leaders who were in the race were - Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Ritu Khanduri, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, and MP Anil Baluni. As per Rajnath Singh, all 47 MLAs of the BJP in Uttarakhand unanimously elected Pushkar Dhami as the Legislative Party leader.

Rajnath Singh added that Dhami had left his mark in the state over the last 6 months and expressed confidence that the state would make rapid progress under his leadership. Dhami had lost his own election from Khatima, and will need to be re-elected to the Uttarakhand assembly within 6 months.

Earlier, Trivendra Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of the state until March 9, 2021, when he resigned because of a collective decision taken by the BJP top brass. His successor and Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat's tenure as the CM was also short-lived and was replaced by Dhami in July 2021 as the Election Commission was unlikely to conduct a by-election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP retains power in Uttarakhand

In the last 21 years, the state of Uttarakhand has never voted for the same political party for two consecutive terms, until now. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. On the other hand, though the vote share of Congress jumped from 33.5% in 2017 to 37.91%, its seat tally improved slightly from 11 to 19 seats. Meanwhile, BSP bagged two seats despite having a marginal presence in the state. AAP failed to open its account with its CM face Colonel (retd.) Ajay Kothiyal losing to BJP's Suresh Singh Chauhan. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural.

It is important to note that incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami faced defeat at the hands of Congress' Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima constituency. The Congress leader defeated the incumbent CM by a margin of 6,951 votes.