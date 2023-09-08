Puthuppally Bypoll: Chandy Oommen Secures Seat For Congress, Creates History

The Congress party has registered a massive victory in the by-election for the Puthuppally constituency in Kerala, with Chandy Oommen defeating the nearest rival Jaick C Thomas of Communist Party of India (Marxist) with over 36,000 votes. Chandy Oomen has surpassed his father, Senior Chandy’s, record of holding the highest winning margin of 33,255 in the 2011 Assembly elections.

Congress’ candidate Advocate Chandy Oomen has secured 78098 votes against CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas who garnered 41644. The BJP stood third with its candidate Ligin Lal getting 6447 votes. The by-election was necessitated after the death of Oommen Chandy, a seasoned Congress leader and father of Chandy Oommen.The seat has witnessed 72.91% voter turnout.

Senior Oommen has served as the chief minister of the southern state and has held the constituency for five decades, since 1970. The Congress party, while fielding Junior Oommen, has heavily banked upon the goodwill held by his father, thus projecting Junior Oommen as the heir of his father. Chandy Oommen has been a prominent young face of Congress who actively participated in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The grand old party has also publicised the by-poll as a referendum on the two-year term of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While CPI(M) had betted upon issues like development as the party projected a Christian youth leader. The ruling dispensation has alleged that Puthuppally was deprived of development received by the rest of Kerala as it was held by Congress for so long.

Congress, responding to landslide victory, has said that the by-poll result is a clear message to the Vijayan government. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the by-poll result are a clear message to not only Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Kerala: On the Puthuppally by-elections, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says, "The spectacular victory in the Puthuppally by-elections is a clear message to the Modi & Pinarayi Vijayan govt. Both BJP & CPM have been thrown by the people of Puthuppally...No… pic.twitter.com/uoq44jDA7R — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Votes are currently being counted for the four assembly seats spread over four states, including Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, West Bengal's Dhupguri, Jharkhand's Dumri. However at Tripura's Boxanagar and Dhanpur, both the candidates of BJP have won the bypoll election. These bypolls are significant as they could be a test for the opposition coalition's ability to take on the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.