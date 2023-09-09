Puthuppally Bypoll Result Beginning Of CPI(M)'s Downfall In Kerala: Congress

A day after retaining Puthuppally assembly constituency with a historic margin, the opposition Congress on Saturday said that the by-election result was the beginning of the downfall of ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the intense protest of the people against the LDF government reflected in the huge majority.

Criticising the continuing silence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the grand-old party said it was strange that he has not uttered anything about the bypoll result despite the heavy blow on the government's face.

It was because he was not viewing people's verdict seriously, Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan alleged.

"Puthuppally bypoll result is the beginning of the downfall of the CPI(M)," he told a press meet here.

Congress candidate Chandy Oommen on Friday defeated Left candidate, Jaick C Thomas, by a margin of 37,719 votes in the bypoll that saw a nearly month-long vigorous campaigning by leaders of the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP for their respective parties.

A bypoll was necessitated in Puthuppally following the demise of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy due to cancer on July 18.

A large number of people in the state, who love the Communist Party, believe that if things are going like this, it would have the same fate which they had in West Bengal, the LoP further said.

"Chandy Oommen's majority win is a proof for the extent of people's protest and anger towards the state government," Satheesan alleged.

He claimed that a section of "good Communists" voted for the UDF candidate in the bypoll to give a warning to Vijayan and his government.

He also attributed the victory to the team work of the Congress-led UDF.

Meanwhile, Chandy Oommen today undertook a padayatra to thank the voters of the constituency who elected him.

Talking to the media, Oommen said the huge mandate has given him a big responsibility.

"The UDF had planned a super speciality hospital at Puthuppally. Will work towards making it a reality," Chandy said while explaining his plans for the constituency.