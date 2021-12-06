Putin-Modi Summit: Major Gaurav Arya Calls It Indication Of 'strong Friendship'

Ahead of the much-anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Major (Retired) Gaurav Arya said that it showcases “India is moving forward”. As India also held 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Russia, Major Arya noted that New Delhi has hosted the most number of such 2+2 meetings than any other nation.

While PM Modi is set to meet Putin in New Delhi on Monday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu earlier today.

Weighing in on India-Russia relations, he said the bilateral relations between both the countries is “overwhelmingly” about defence cooperation but Putin arriving in India to meet with the Prime Minister is an indication of “strong friendship”. Major Arya noted that India is purchasing defence systems from the United States but according to him, Russia is essential when it comes to Afghanistan.

He said, “You know there are very few countries who have done as many 2+2 as India. I think this is the fourth if I’m not mistaken. Now, this means that India is moving forward.”

“So the fact that President Vladimir Putin is coming to India and he’s gonna land in few hours underscores the fact that this relationship is based, while it may be overwhelmingly about weapon platforms and their purchase which it has been since many many decades, but this also shows that this is a very strong friendship," he added.

Modi-Putin Summit and India-US relations

It is pertinent to note that amid US-Russia tensions, India is balancing its diplomatic relations with both the superpowers. While RT TV Presenter and Correspondent Roman Kosarev said that America “fled” from Afghanistan, Major Arya said that “You see, you need partners who will stay put.” Further weighing in on India-US relations, he said that even though New Delhi is purchasing weapons systems from Washington because they are “among the best in the world, we need to sort of hedge our bets.”

Major Arya said, “We need to understand that Russia still remains a great power. As far as Afghanistan is concerned, absolutely. Russia has the kind of reach that is the stuff of dreams for many many countries.”

“It [Russia] has more reach in Afghanistan through the neighbours than the great powers, even China. So, this is something that we need to consider and be aware of," he added.

Image: AP/PIB