QC Harish Salve Represents Shinde Camp In SC, Key Arguments Raised In 'Sena Legacy' Battle

As the 'Sena legacy' war reaches the doors of the Supreme Court, a high-stake battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was observed before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli on Wednesday.

Making arguments on behalf of the rebel Eknath Shinde faction, which has assumed complete control over the Shiv Sena as well as the state of Maharashtra, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate, Harish Salve was seen at his best as he launched super suave attacks on ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Here are some of the key arguments raised by Harish Salve in the 'Sena legacy' battle today:

1. Raising questions on the legitimacy of Uddhav Thackeray's request before the court, Harish Salve questioned whether a person who had failed to find even 20 of his party MLAs to back him deserved to be the Chief Minister.

2. Furthering his attack he argued, Heavens don't fall if a Chief Minister is changed. Let's get into if the Speaker was appointed as per law and not on crisis of democracy and all that.

3. The senior advocate also raised questions on what was wrong if Shinde is chosen by his people to lead the Shiv Sena. Inner party democracy has been throttled by disqualification proceedings. If a large number of people in a party feel that another man ( Shinde) should lead, what is wrong with that? he contested.

4. The Constitutional position of the Defection Law was also expounded in detail by Harish Salve in largely 5 points:

The moment you gather enough strength within the party and stay within the party to question the leader without leaving the party, and say we will defeat you in the house, that is not defection.

Defection is only when you leave the party and join hands with another, not when you stay in the party.

If after the Chief Minister resigns, and another government is sworn-in, it is not defection."

I have a right as part of inner part of democracy to raise voice against the leader. Raising the voice is not disqualification.

Raising voice within party without crossing lakshman rekha is not an act of defection.

Supreme Court Adjourns Shiv Sena's Petitions To August 1

Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 1. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same. Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions. The apex court also asked the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

In its order, the SC held, "After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may if necessary be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday. We request both sides to prepare a compilation. List on August 1st."