On the day's talking point of Bharatiya Janata Party's Tajinder Singh Bagga being arrested, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate Harish Salve spoke to Republic Media Network and said that it was yet another case of a Chief Minister taking 'monarchs and policemen' in their personal army. Speaking to the channel's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Executive Editor Rhythm Anand Bharadwaj, Salve added that with the Chief Minister in so much power, anything said or done against him will be a treated as a criminal offence, and lead to immediate police action.

Expressing what he has observed from his many cases involving Punjab police, the Queen's Counsel said, "They are notorious for throwing all procedural safeguards to the winds and coming and arresting people all over the place. And many times, it was obviously for the wrong reasons. So this is an old practice, but the trouble is that we as citizens of India are so divided that when Arnab Goswami is arrested we all stand and clap but when someone else is arrested we say oh, this is terrible. We have to take a position - doesn't matter who the CM is, any misuse of the police has to be dealt with very seriously."

'Need for Civil Right Law'

During the exclusive conversation, the Senior lawyer underlined the need for a Civil Rights Law. "The need for reform has to come from us-the citizens. Till we get a Civil Rights Law...Article 21 (Protection for life & Personal Liberty) is great, but everything cannot be Article 21...You need a Civil Rights Law in which a citizen is guaranteed rights, whether it is against the ED, CBI or the state police, it does not matter. These kinds of arrests should have consequences for people who are initiating them," the former Solicitor General of India said.

'You can't go around arresting people'

Speaking on Arvind Kejriwal multiple times threatening action, the Padma Bhushan recipient took the blame on the Law and Judiciary. "If you have a strong magistracy and a strong High Court. How dare a politician talk like that. The High Court should at once summon the politician," Salve said.

Talking about how the Punjab Police came and arrested Bagga in Delhi, the Queen's Counsel said, "There are provisions in the CrPC to take permission. They have to go to the local court, seek permission and then initiate an arrest. Arrest has to be an exception. Today, arrest in India is a rule. You can't go around arresting people like this. Why should you arrest...You call him/her for interrogation, if they do not appear you move the magistrate court, why should you arrest?"

'Setting up police ombudsman is must'

The senior advocate said, "There has to be a police ombudsman. The Union government should set up a police ombudsman under a retired Supreme Court judge and that ombudsman should entertain complaints against police abuse of power and should have the power to sanction the police senior officials and name shame the political people."

