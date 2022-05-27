'Quit Jagan, Save Andhra': Chandrababu Naidu Slams YSR Govt; Assures Victory In 2024 Polls

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on failure of current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy govt and talked about the 2024 Assembly elections. He stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh are frustrated with the current YSR Congress Party government and desperately need a change.

He accused CM Jagan Mohan of 'betraying the state' and called him the 'biggest liar'. TDP chief further assured that his party will win the upcoming elections as the state has already rejected the current government.

'Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh': N Chandrababu Naidu

"Quit Jagan, Save Andhra Pradesh. The people of Andhra are very intelligent. 25 years back, I gave weapons that are Information Technology (IT). With that anywhere in the world, there are Indians and among them, Telugu people are on the top, be it Andhra or Telangana as we are ahead of other countries in the IT sector. If you go to any country Indians are doing extremely well. The per capita income of Indians is very high compared to other natives. And the reason behind this is IT and knowledge of the economy. Same thing if we see in Andhra the State is severing badly, there is a fear of suffering and people are frustrated that if they come out they will be booked. Now they are getting hope and coming out slowly", said TDP Chief

Chandrababu Naidu said, "I have seen Mahanadu for so many years, but this time there is a change in people's performance, enthusiasm and commitment as they are very keen to defeat Jagan led YSR Congress to bring a change and Save Andhra. This is the mood of the people".

Naidu Slams CM Jagan over the failure of YSRCP govt

TDP Chief said, "You cannot bluff continuously, with fake news and publicity you cannot cheat people. Everyone in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing misery. Only one chance he asked which he got, he betrayed the state and everybody is unhappy. Now the scenario is clear that people want to protect their state and future and want to get rid of this govt. Insecurity is the biggest challenge. In Andra Pradesh, no one is safe be it women or men. Even at home, the police might come at any time and arrest you even on the basis of social media posts. That is the fear this government has created which cannot last long. This is a fake party. Nowhere in the country, there is such a type of govt. Even after the Central government has reduced the fuel prices, Jagan didn't do that. This is the most inefficient govt and all the govt institutions have been destroyed by the govt. No potholes have been cleared by this government".

"Two investments were implemented by our government, I laid the foundation of those investments, but Jagan visited Davos and endorsed it. What is new in this, these MOU was already signed back then", he said.

'TDP will win state assembly elections': Chandrababu Naidu

"We will not only win but it will be a miserable defeat for the Jagan-led government. He is a liar and a fake man. Through force and police, he wants to destroy the future it cannot happen. Not only winning the elections, but you will see people are going to teach him a lesson. A similar Sri Lanka like experiment will be witnessed as their government looted the country, borrowed money left and right, and people came out and fought. This situation is going to come for Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon", said Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu on Joining hands with KCR's Unit Against BJP

"I am very clear, there is a lot of agenda for Andhra Pradesh. Earlier also I was not keen on national politics, but whenever there is a need or national interest, we have played a very crucial role. Either in forming an NDA or supporting NDA or having a national front. Even today our interest is state interest, from the beginning I want to develop Andhra Pradesh. Sometimes they forced me to become Prime Minister, but I said No. My interest is in Andhra Pradesh as it is badly damaged. There is a need to reconstruct the state from the scratch and I am focusing on the development of the state", said Chandrababu Naidu.

