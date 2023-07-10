R.N. Ravi Unfit To Be Tamil Nadu Governor, Stalin Says In Letter To President

In his 19-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin listed out a number of issues and called RN Ravi ‘undeserving’ for the post of Governor. The Tamil Nadu Government and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads since the day he was appointed to the state. Right from the constant criticism, Governor RN Ravi makes on the Dravidian model government to his dismissal order of minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, the two have been fighting in the public forum.

Amidst this chaos, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a complaint letter on Saturday, June 8, to President Droupadi Murmu regarding Governor RN Ravi stating that the Governor is a threat to the peace of the state due to his hate speech that instigates communal disharmony in the state.

In his very detailed letter of 19 pages, CM MK Stalin stated, “Though the Constitution states that the administrative authority of a state is vested with the Governor, it is only for namesake and one still can take any decisions only after a thorough discussion and advice from the state cabinet headed by the respective Chief Minister. Complete trust in the Constitution matters a lot when it comes to the administration of a state. In a democratic country like India, if a socialistic, secular and welfare-oriented republic has to be upheld, the Governor cannot be deserving even if he does not trust upon even one of the above-mentioned values.”

“A Governor who is turning into a politician cannot continue in that position. This Governor who constantly tries to challenge the decisions and ideologies of a ruling government elected to power by the people is a threat to the democracy of a country. Even the people who wrote our constitution would not have imagined a situation where a Governor would be unnecessarily contested the decisions of a state government by purposefully delaying the bills passed by a legislative assembly without giving any assent. But unfortunately, that is exactly what Governor RN Ravi is doing,” the letter read.

Stalin further said that Governor Ravi is explicitly being a hindrance to the Dravidian model government by making vile comments and delaying the implementation of important bills that is necessary for the state and its people.

“Even when RN Ravi was the Governor of Nagaland, he was a big threat to the government. According to the statement of the President of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party of Nagaland, only after he was removed from the state, the people and the government were able to stay in peace,” stated MK Stalin in his letter.

He added that the Governor has violated the oath he took under section 159 and is acting completely against the constitution, the laws and does not intend to protect the welfare of the people and the state.

While on the one hand, the Governor is not interested to give sanction to the CBI to conduct an inquiry on former ministers of the AIADMK, on the other hand, he is adamant about dismissing one of my ministers Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet. This only evidently shows his bias against the current government in the state.

"With the constant intervention and hassle, RN Ravi is creating to the state government, it only shows how unfair and undeserving he is to continue as a Governor of a state. Therefore it only would be right to dismiss him from the post of Governor. But, I leave it to you to decide on whether or not he should be continuing in this position," stated MK Stalin in his detailed complaint letter to President Draupadi Murmu.