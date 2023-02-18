R.Originals Investigative Series: Lance Naik Prabhu Lynched To Death | SUPER EXCLUSIVE

There has been growing anger over the death of Lance Naik Prabhu, which transpired after the soldier was brutally assaulted by DMK Councillor Chinnasamy, his family members and associates on February 8 over a trivial issue in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri. Despite receiving treatment for almost a week, the Jawan on February 15 succumbed to the injuries he sustained after being beaten with iron rods, knives, wooden clubs and sickles. Apart from the Jawan, his brother and father were also targeted by the assailants.

While several of the accused have been arrested, party leader and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is yet to break his silence over the brutal lynching. Republic Media Network, meanwhile, launched an investigation into the Jawan's killing and made new revelations on the murder which is suspected to be pre-planned.

