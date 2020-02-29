Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Jibe At Opposition, Says 'defeat Us And form Your Own Govt'

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday took a jibe at the Opposition and he said that the Opposition does not need to teach the BJP-led Central government about secularism and human rights. Prasad also said that the Opposition must first form their own government by defeating the BJP and then question them. Prasad was addressing the India Ideas Conclave 2020 at the Tech City Narmada in Gujarat.

Speaking at the event Prasad said, "I would like to tell my liberal leftist friends - defeat us and form your own government. You don't teach us secularism, inclusion and human rights. Have you ever talked about the human rights of victims of terrorism & extremist violence? Never. You have been kept quiet."

"Have you even talked of human rights of helpless young girls forced for conversion and marriage on gunpoint in neighboring Pakistan and Afghanistan? Never. But if a constitutional legal initiative is done to give them shelter which is a part of our culture then they have a problem," he added.

RSP on 'Rajdharma'

Earlier on Friday, Prasad slammed Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for asking BJP to follow it's 'Rajdharma.' Questioning the Congress party over Raj Dharma, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Yesterday, the Congress party had visited President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and post their meeting Sonia Ji had stated that 'BJP should follow its Rajdharma. I want to question the Congress party on Rajdharma."

Reminding the Congress party about the times when it had asked for citizenship to be provided to the persecuted minority community, the Union Law Minister said, "Congress has always asked for citizenship to be provided. Tell me Soniaji, the people from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who are persecuted minorities, do they not deserve citizenship? Your party had an ideology about this. Both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi spoke in favor of this. Manmohan Singh, Ashok Gehlot and Tarun Gogoi had once written letters and spoke in parliament, demanding the government to give citizenship to persecuted minorities. What is that Rajdharma that everyone is stepping back on?"

Congress delegation visits President Kovind

On Thursday, a Congress party delegation headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the President demanding Shah's resignation, adding the riots was a reflection on the total failure of the Central Government. The Congress has also slammed BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his incendiary speech hours prior to the stone-pelting started on Sunday, demanding his arrest.

