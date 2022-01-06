'Raavan Raj' In Telangana: Union Min Khuba On 'illegal Arrest' Of BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana BJP organised a Swachh Bharat programme on Thursday against the 'illegal' arrest of state party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The BJP MP had been kept under custody for three days by Telangana Police for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

Bandi Sanjay was detained in the late hours on Sunday from his office while extending his support to protesting teachers in Karimnagar. On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court granted bail to the MP amid heavy protests by BJP workers in the state.

The saffron party said it is organizing the Swachh Bharat programme to save democracy in the state. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba also participated in the program. Speaking to Republic, Khuba said Bandi Sanjay Kumar's arrest was against the constitution. He also claimed that BJP National President JP Nadda was stopped during his visit to the state.

"The Telangana Government is doing things that are against the constitution. BJP workers and leaders will not tolerate this. We will throw this government out of power. This is Raavan Raj. We did not violate any COVID norms. Chief Minister KTR held a rallie of 3,000 bikes in Nalgonda. He held gatherings that were attended by more than 10,000 people. It is KTR who has violated the CVOID norms," the Union Minister said.

BJP chief rushes to Telangana after Banda Sanjay's arrest

On Thursday, the Hyderabad Police had refused permission for BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president. However, a massive crowd gathered at the spot amid increased police presence and barricades were also erected to block the protest. BJP National president JP Nadda was present at the protest site.

Besides, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also met with Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the Karimnagar jail on January 4 where the latter was detained after a thwarted protest.

The police took Bandi Sanjay into custody for participating in a protest in the Karimnagar area, demanding the Chief Minister KC Rao-led TRS government to approve all the demands of government teachers of the state.