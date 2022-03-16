Amid the spat between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD MLC Rabri Devi slammed that BJP-JDU government in the Legislative council. During the session, RJD MLC Sunil Sinha raised the spat while discussing the Power dept's budget. Enraged BJP-JDU MLCs roared in disapproval, prompting ex-CM Rabri Devi to lose her cool.

Rabri Devi slams BJP-JDU

In the Assembly, both Nitish Kumar and Vijay Kumar Sinha remained absent, leading to RJD staging a black-badge protest. When senior BJP leader Prem Kumar took the chair, RJD MLAs stood up in uproar, demanding Nitish Kumar's apology for insulting the Chair. The Assembly had to be adjourned till 2 PM amid the ruckus.

In the Council, Rabri Devi questioned how a House can function without the Speaker. As BJP MLAs rose in Opposition she told them to stop being 'brokers of the govt'. "Will the House be shut on your saying? How can a House function without Speaker? Don't be a broker for the govt," fumed Rabri Devi.



Nitish loses cool

On Monday, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool and warned Speaker Vijay Sinha of exceeding his limits by repeatedly questioning about the Lakhisarai incident - when police allegedly misbehaved with them. Sinha had urged Nitish Kumar to act against the policemen for misbehaving with BJP MLAs, accusing the Nitish govt of shielding them. Refuting these allegations, the CM asked, "Is this how you run the House?".

"I want to tell our members also. The way you are raising this question, again and again, is not right. When we have replied and said an inquiry is happening, then should you be concerned about the inquiry or should the court?," fumed Nitish.

Asserting that he did not shield the police, he added, "That is not what we do. You are going on and on about this and running the House like this. This has never happened before". Sinha - the Lakhisari MLA - had reportedly intervened when BJP workers were arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols and the police misbehaved with him.

JD(U)'s reduced clout

BJP and JD(U) have been in a rocky state since Nitish Kumar lost his clout as his saffron partner overtook him in the 2020 polls. Faced with anti-incumbency, the NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP betting its tally winning 74 seats. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015. BJP further asserted its dominance, with shifting Nitish's preferred deputy - Sushil Modi to the Rajya Sabha and installing two deputy CMs - 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi instead. BJP has also taken a lion's share in the cabinet and will contest on more Legislative Council seats.