The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rabri Devi Meets Lalu Yadav In RIMS Hospital After 18 Months, Gets Emotional

Politics

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Monday met husband Lalu Yadav in RIMS hospital Ranchi after a long gap of 18 months. She was accompanied by daughter Misa Bharti.

Written By Prakash Singh | Mumbai | Updated On:

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Monday met husband Lalu Yadav in RIMS hospital Ranchi after a long gap of 18 months. Rabri was accompanied by daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti to meet Lalu Yadav in RIMS hospital Ranchi, where Lalu is in custody after his conviction in the Fodder scam. Rabri Devi recently had eye surgery, and she reached the hospital sporting black glasses. She spent around one hour with Lalu Yadav. Lalu Yadav has not been keeping well, and this is why for the first time Rabri Devi made a visit to the hospital.

Read: Hours After Lalu Prasad Yadav Called Rahul Gandhi's Resignation 'suicidal', Son Tej Pratap Yadav Chimes In With 'country Needs' Appeal. Read Here

Read: Poster War: JDU Alleges 15 Years Of Lalu-Rabri Rule Took Bihar To Pre Independence Era

'I had enquired about Laluji's health' 

During her stay in the hospital, the couple discussed health issues bothering both of them, Tej Pratap's divorce and the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections this year. While leaving, Rabri and Misa got emotional and there were tears in their eyes. When both mother and daughter made an exit from the Hospital, Rabri while talking to reporters said that "I had enquired about Laluji's health, because I was worried about him. I am happy to meet him after a long time."

After meeting Lalu, Rabri made a courtesy visit to Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren. Soren said, "It was pleasure meeting Rabriji after a long time. We discussed politics and also the future of Jharkhand's development." Lalu Yadav who is convicted in the fodder scam case has been in the news recently for illegally meeting visitors, in violation of the jail manual. Republic TV had accessed video which had evidence of Lalu holding darbar in custody in the paying ward of RIMS hospital, Ranchi.

Read: "Rahul Gandhi's Offer To Resign Is Suicidal," Warns Lalu Prasad Backing The Congress President And Telling Regional Powers Their Biggest Blunder In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Read: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Granted Bail In Deoghar Treasury Fodder Scam Case, Won't Come Out Of Jail Just Yet Though

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
FORCED CONVERSION IN PAK
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
KANGANA CELEBRATES PADMA SHRI WIN
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA