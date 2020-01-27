Rabri Devi Meets Lalu Yadav In RIMS Hospital After 18 Months, Gets Emotional

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Monday met husband Lalu Yadav in RIMS hospital Ranchi after a long gap of 18 months. Rabri was accompanied by daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti to meet Lalu Yadav in RIMS hospital Ranchi, where Lalu is in custody after his conviction in the Fodder scam. Rabri Devi recently had eye surgery, and she reached the hospital sporting black glasses. She spent around one hour with Lalu Yadav. Lalu Yadav has not been keeping well, and this is why for the first time Rabri Devi made a visit to the hospital.

'I had enquired about Laluji's health'

During her stay in the hospital, the couple discussed health issues bothering both of them, Tej Pratap's divorce and the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections this year. While leaving, Rabri and Misa got emotional and there were tears in their eyes. When both mother and daughter made an exit from the Hospital, Rabri while talking to reporters said that "I had enquired about Laluji's health, because I was worried about him. I am happy to meet him after a long time."

After meeting Lalu, Rabri made a courtesy visit to Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren. Soren said, "It was pleasure meeting Rabriji after a long time. We discussed politics and also the future of Jharkhand's development." Lalu Yadav who is convicted in the fodder scam case has been in the news recently for illegally meeting visitors, in violation of the jail manual. Republic TV had accessed video which had evidence of Lalu holding darbar in custody in the paying ward of RIMS hospital, Ranchi.

