Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Offer To Sponsor Jyoti's Education & Marriage; Private Job For Father

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi have offered to sponsor Jyoti Kumari's education and marriage and provide a job for her father Mohan Paswan. Both Tejaswi and Rabri, made this announcement while talking to Jyoti's parents through video conferencing, organized by RJD leader in Darbhanga.

15-year-old Jyoti Kumari shot to fame after she pedalled 1200 km from Gurugram to her native place in Cerulli village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, carrying her ailing father on a carrier.

Rabri Devi while talking to Jyoti's parents said that "It is an act of bravery by your daughter who brought you from Delhi. RJD will help in Jyoti's marriage, studies and also provide job to her father. Lalu ji and Tejaswi ji will help. Her feat is remarkable."

Jyoti's father seeks a job

Jyoti's mother Phoolo Devi said, "Please provide us with a job, as my husband is back from Gurugram and we have no means of livelihood ".

On this, Tejaswi promised for a private job for Jyoti's father Mohan Paswan. Tejaswi said "Wherever his father wants to work, either in Patna or Darbhanga we will provide him with a job. Jyoti is now popular in the entire world. I can understand the problems faced by migrant labourers. Whenever the lockdown ends, we will ensure a private job. We don't have our government. But will also ask the government to give her job. But Jyoti's education, marriage will be taken care of by the RJD party."

Bihar Govt Enrolls Jyoti In Class 9 & Gifts Bicycle

Jyoti Kumari earned much fame after she pedalled 1200 km, during the lockdown and reached her village in Darbhanga within 7 days carrying her injured father. Recently, Ivanka Trump also tweeted on her feat and praise her endurance and love for her father. Her father Mohan Paswan, was an autorickshaw driver in Gurugram and he had lost his means of livelihood during the lockdown. Both father and daughter were left with no option, but to travel back to their village. Since Mohan Paswan was injured, Jyoti Paswan vouched to pedal the cycle.

Apart from Tejaswis help, the Cycle Federation of India has also invited Jyoti for trails next month, if she could be trained for cycle competition. Bihar government, recognizing her feat has enrolled her in class 9, of her village High school and also gifted a bicycle and books.

