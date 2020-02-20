Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Inaugurates New Office Without BJP Symbol, Hints At Joining MVA

In what could be a setback for the BJP, former Housing minister in the Devendra Fadnavis led-Maharashtra government Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has inaugurated his new office without a party symbol. As per sources, there was no BJP symbol in his new office. Moreover, there was a banner that said that he is moving towards the new road. Sources further added that there are speculations of him leaving BJP and joining one of the parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. He is reportedly miffed after several erstwhile BJP leaders attacked him saying he was not campaigned full-fledged for the other BJP candidates.

Patil, had officially resigned as Congress MLA from Maharashtra's Shirdi constituency on June 4 last year. This was a major setback for the Congress party as Vikhe Patil was the leader of the opposition. Along with him, other Congress leaders namely Abdul Sattar, Kalidas Kolambkar and Jaykumar Gore had also resigned from their posts as MLAs. The entire Vikhe Patil- Pawar family tussle started when Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil ahead of Lok Sabha polls wanted a ticket for his son Sujoy from the Ahmednagar seat and was denied. Subsequently, Sujay joined BJP and won the seat against NCP's Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap.

Later, Vikhe Patil along with 12 other leaders, two weeks after quitting the Congress party, took oath as ministers into the expanded Maharashtra Cabinet in the presence of the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the Maharashtra assembly polls, he won from Shirdi assembly constituency on a BJP ticket by 87,024 votes against his nearest rival Congress’ Suresh Thorat. However, because of the fallout of Shiv Sena-BJP and the alliance of Sena with Congress-NCP, Vikhe Patil was unable to grab a ministerial post again.

