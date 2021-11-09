Rafale Scam: BJP Claims 'commission Was 40% Of Contract'; Demands Rahul Gandhi's Reply

Hitting out at Congress and the Gandhi family, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday, termed the party as 'I need Commission' (INC) after the recent expose by French news portal Mediapart regarding the commissions given to middleman Sushen Gupta in the Rafale deal. Urging Rahul Gandhi to reply to the UPA-era scam, he claimed that the deal had an 'agreement of commissions' which was 40% of the contract. Patra asserted that while it was unsure if CBI was probing into the 'middleman' payments in the Rafale deal, Sushen Gupta was already under ED's scanner for the AgustaWestland scam.

BJP: INC is 'I need Commission'

"Before 2019 elections, Opposition parties spread a web of lies. Mediapart exposed Congress, stating that it was a game of commission that took place between 2004-12. Dassault aviation which was denoted by 'D' paid 65 crores in Indian rupees to a middleman for 36 Rafale jets. Upto 11 million euros were paid to Sushen Sen Gupta. He was a commission agent in the Augusta Westland case too and now is the middleman in the Rafale case too." he said.

He added, "Rahul Gandhi should reply from Italy. This has happened during the tenure of his government. The Indian Air Force needed a fighter craft and they kept the deal pending for 10 years. Negotiations were taking place for commissions, not for aircraft. Offshore companies named interstellar etc were made to siphon out the money abroad. False invoices helped them to raise the illegitimate money."

Moreover, he added, "If you read the content of the Agreement of Commission, it shows 'Commission payable at 40% of contract'. The commission is payable after the delivery of the jets." Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidaar chor hai' jibe, he said, "Chor (thief) was blaming the chowkidar (watchman)."

Terming Congress as corrupt, he said, "Corruption, influence peddling and favouritism are the three words used in this article. INC stands for I need commission. Since the Nehru govt, we have seen many scams - jeep scam, Bofors scam, VVIP AgustaWestland scam. There is a deal within every UPA deal". Lauding the Modi govt, he said, "We did govt to govt negotiation and we witnessed the delivery of Rafale jets."

When asked if the CBI is investigating into the 'commission' deals, he said, "I do not know if the CBI is investigating the middleman Sushen Gupta. But since 2019-2020, he has been under the ED's scanner. If Congress wants Gandhis to be investigated, then they should approach the Supreme Court".

Middleman paid 7.5 mn euros by Dassault: French report

On Sunday, a new report published by Mediapart claimed that alleged false invoices enabled French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to pay at least 7.5 million euros in secret commissions to a middleman to secure the deal. The report named one - Sushen Gupta - who was paid by Dassault to clinch the Rs 59,000 crore deal. The report also claims that the CBI and ED have had proof of these illicit payments since 2018 but have not probed.

The report alleges that Gupta's Mauritian company 'Interstellar Technologies' received at least 7.5 mn euros from Dassault aviation between 2007 and 2012. The payment was allegedly done via 'overbilled IT contracts' from Dassault, states the report. Gupta's same company 'Interstellar Technologies' was also allegedly used for kickbacks in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam and is now under CBI and ED scanner.