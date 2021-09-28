Raghav Chadha Bashes Congress For Ruining Punjab; Urges People To Join AAP

As Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down from the role of party president, Punjab AAP co-in-charge Raghav Chadha slammed the Congress for 'ruining' the state of Punjab. While alleging Congress for creating an absolute state of anarchy, Chadha urged the people of Punjab to join hands with AAP. As Punjab approaches the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections, Chadha promised while making the aforementioned claims that AAP would lead the state to a more sustained and stabilised future.

Simultaneously, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh has left for Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Later, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the ex-CM was on a 'personal visit' and was to visit some friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM, which was later confirmed by the former CM himself. Moreover, sources state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 28, 2021

AAP leader Chadha: Congress made governance a joke

AAP co-in-charge Raghav Chadha asserted that the state of Punjab had once again been insulted following the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He noted the fact that infighting in the Congress unit of Punjab had put a hold on the proper governance of the state. He said, "Congress had left no efforts to sink Punjab and its administration. Congress in Punjab has made governance a matter of joke. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration? How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550 km border with Pakistan?" Chadha also mentioned that the ones who had been most affected due to these inconsistencies were the common people of Punjab.

Chadha wants AAP to serve the people of Punjab

While making these statements and stating these facts about the Congress Chadha urge the people of Punjab to congregate with the AAP. He claimed that only the AAP could lead Punjab towards a golden future and can make its people happy and more importantly proffer a stable government to Punjab and its people.

(Image: ANI)