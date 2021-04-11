Raghav Chadha Calls For 'vaccine Nationalism' To Control COVID Wave, Writes To PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "urgent need of vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism." Chadha alleged that the Centre is neglecting the Fundamental Rights of the Indian citizens as it is not providing the "basic healthcare" and protection from COVID-19.

My letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the urgent need for Vaccine Universalisation and Vaccine Nationalism. pic.twitter.com/FswFVyXV08 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 11, 2021

'Centre indulging in diplomatic adventurism'

In his letter, the AAP leader wrote, "The Government of India is prioritising the international community over Indian citizens in the matter of providing vaccines. While the Government of India has been indulging in diplomatic adventurism by exporting over 64 million doses to 84 countries, it has completely overlooked and neglected the Fundamental Rights of its citizens to basic health care and protection by vaccination against COVID-19."

He noted that several states in the country have vaccine stocks left only for 3 to 5 days. Referring to PM Modi's slogan "Jab tak dawaai nahi, tab tak dhilaai nahi," Chaddha asserted that now when India has begun manufacturing ' dawaai' (vaccine), the government has chosen to export. "While we do not begrudge other countries humanitarian aid, the same cannot be at the cost of Indian citizens, particularly young India, which has been waiting for its turn ever since the vaccine became available."

Vaccine nationalism and vaccine universalisation

He has also urged the government to adopt 'vaccine nationalism'. He alleged that the vaccine centre in the countries are shut because the doses are being flown out of the country. AAP MLA also condemned the central government for exporting "nearly 45 doses to Pakistan" in the coming days. He stated, "One one hand the Government of India said that Pakistan has only exported terrorism to India. On the other hand, we are exporting life-saving vaccines to Pakistan."

Underlining the need for "vaccine universalisation", Chadha said that the Fundamental Right to Health is not reserved for a particular category, it is for all. He affirmed, "Countries like the United States of America have even gone to the extent of banning the export of not just vaccines but also raw materials used to manufacture vaccines. Despite being a manufacturer of the world-class vaccine, we are gleefully exporting it." Referring to PM Modi's address to the Chief Ministers, two days ago, over the "vaccine hesitancy and vaccine wastage" concern, he opined that these issues will be resolved if the Centre adopts "vaccine nationalism and vaccine universalisation."

Picture Credit: PTI