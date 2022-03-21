Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh & 3 Others File RS Nominations; Vow To Raise Punjab Issues

Filing his nomination to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha vowed to raise issues related to the state in the Upper House.

Thanking Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for the opportunity, Chadha remained mum on Congress' 'outsider' jibe against him. With his entry into the Rajya Sabha, 33-year-old Raghav Chadha is now its youngest member.

Raghav Chadha files RS nomination

"I've come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal &Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age. I'll raise the issue of Punjab's people & protect their interests in the Parliament," said Chadha.

Similarly, AAP's other nominee and ace spinner Harbhajan Singh said, "I will work for development in the sports field. The youth of Punjab is more inclined towards sports. I will try to keep youth with us and take Punjab forward".

Chadha's nomination has irked the Congress which has accused AAP of trying to control Punjab from Delhi, labelling Chadha as an outsider. Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira said that non-Punjabis should not be nominated for Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He also urged AAP to nominate Bibi Khalra who has been a victim of police brutality instead.

AAP nominees in Rajya Sabha

AAP has chosen star cricketer Harbhajan Singh, its Punjab in-charge Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi Professor Sandeep Pathak, Lovely Professional University Chancellor Ashok Mittal and Ludhiana-based businessman Sanjeev Arora as its 5 nominees to the Rajya Sabha. With 92 MLAs in Punjab, AAP can nominate 7 MPs to the Upper House- 5 now and 2 in the next biennial election. AAP currently has 3 Rajya Sabha MPs - Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta and will soon expand to 10 - making a sizable non-UPA Opposition to NDA.

The 5 MPs will be nominated as the incumbent Punjab MPs' terms will come to an end on April 9. The AAP MPs will be replacing - Partap Singh Bajwa, SS Dullo (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD), and SS Dhindsa (SAD-Sanyukt). The term of the remaining 2 Punjab MPs - Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), Ambika Soni (Congress) - will end on July 4 and polls will be held in July.

Punjab polls

AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only four Cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh - have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, and Akali Dal veterans Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majithia lost to AAP candidates.