Raghav Chadha Meets EAM; Seeks Justice For Mandeep Kaur Who Died By Suicide Alleging Abuse

Shortly after the news of the suicide of Mandeep Kaur in New York broke out, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking justice for Kaur. He also urged the External Affairs Minister to help Indian women living abroad to escape such abuse.

While touching upon how the entire nation was devastated to hear about the demise of Mandeep Kaur, who decided to take her life after enduring years of harassment and abuse, Chadha said, "I urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and her family's demands regarding bringing her body back to India are met immediately."

Demanding to bring Mandeep's husband Ranjodhbeer Singh to India, Chadha added in the letter, "I would also urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in India for the abuse that continued throughout this truly heart-wrenching saga of abuse."

Talking about helping Indian women living abroad to break free from such situations, Chadha added, "I urge the Ministry to take urgent steps to prevent re-occurrence and provide means to Indian women living abroad to escape cycles of violence and abuse by perpetrators of such crimes."

Mandeep Kaur's suicide

An Indian woman Mandeep Kaur died by suicide in New York after years of alleged domestic abuse. Before taking the extreme step, Kaur had uploaded a video on social media, in which she had narrated her ordeal of 8 years after being married to one Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. In the video widely in circulation now, the 30-year-old displayed her clots and bruises and said that she has taken the decision to die as she can no more endure the torture.

"I am really very sad...it has been 8 years, I tried my best, but you can't get beaten up every day. For the past 8 years, I tolerated him (Sandhu), I endured his beating, thinking that one day he would improve. But no, he kept beating me...Also, he has extramarital affairs, don't know how many women he had relations with," Kaur can be heard saying in one of the many videos in circulation.

Kaur is survived by two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently lies with Sandhu. While the husband and daughters are currently in Richmond Hill, New York, her family is in India, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor.