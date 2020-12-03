Raghav Chadha Slams Centre Over Govt-farmers Talks; Alleges 'intention Is Malafide'

After the conclusion of the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday hit out at the Government questioning the Centre's 'intention' behind holding hours-long meetings if the demands of the farmers could not be addressed. "The demands of farmers are extremely plain and simple, any layperson can understand their demand in less than five minutes. But unfortunately the seniormost ministers of the government of India, the seniormost secretaries and bureaucrats are unable to understand it," said the AAP leader.

"Every day we see another round of meetings, hours, and hours of deliberations. One was hoping something concrete would come out of it but again it appears that the government's understanding of the issue is not the problem, it is the government's intention which is malafide. The government of India can solve any inconvenience in less than 5 minutes. Farmers are not satisfied with these meetings," added Raghav Chadha.

Fourth round of Centre-farmer talks

After the conclusion of the fourth round of talks, which went on for nearly 8 hours, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and MSP guarantee. He asserted that they will reach a final outcome after the 5th round of talks.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

