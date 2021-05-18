Raghav Chadha Slams Centre Over Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines And Beds In Delhi

Amid the unprecedented second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha slammed the Central Government over the COVID-19 situation and shortage of beds and vaccines in the country.

Chadha pointed out the alleged mistakes the Centre has made in this second wave of the pandemic. While speaking on the shortage of vaccines, he said, "Our central government has done so many mistakes. They exported vaccines and did not give an order to procure enough for our own citizens. Now states do not have enough vaccines. I request the center with folded hands that if you love people of India and not just their votes, please get everyone vaccinates so that even if the contract COVID-19, symptoms are minimal."

Speaking on the COVID Situation in UP, he said, "People will vote for you if they are alive. Recently Allahabad HC has said that everything in UP is dependent on god, the Yogi government is not doing anything. People do not get beds, medicines and when they succumb to the virus and pass away, they do not get wood logs provided to bid them a respectful funeral said we are preparing for the third wave, I wonder what preparation he is doing. We should leave these theatrics and actually work."

Last month, Raghav Chadha had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "urgent need of vaccine universalization and vaccine nationalism." Chadha had alleged that the Centre is neglecting the Fundamental Rights of the Indian citizens as it is not providing the "basic healthcare" and protection from COVID-19.

COVID In India

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single-day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported a total of 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.