Raghav Chadha's Appointment As Chairman Of Punjab Govt's Advisory Panel Challenged In HC

Challenging the appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha as the chairman of the Punjab government's advisory panel, a petition has been filed in the High Court demanding its withdrawal.

Sources informed Republic that the petition was filed by advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday where he challenged Chadha's appointment seeking its revocation. The petition is present with the registry department for rectifications and is likely to be listed for hearing on Wednesday or the day after that.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after clearing his file, appointed Chadha as the chairman of his government's temporary advisory panel. According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Raghav Chadha who is a chartered accountant by profession is likely to play a crucial role in financial planning concerning the state government.

He will also hold the responsibility of overseeing the conception and implementation of “pro-people” initiatives of the AAP government in Punjab and advise the government on matters related to finance, the spokesperson added.

Oppn slams Mann-led AAP government over the appointment of Raghav Chadha

Notably, the announcement did not go well with the opposition parties which came forward criticising the AAP administration for its decision. On one hand, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused CM Bhagwant Mann of ceding too much power to Chadha through the committee.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Punjabis did not vote for this change. It seems Bhagwant Mann Ji has handed over the Punjab government on contract,” Warring said in a tweet.

On the other hand, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa also criticised the state government for the same stating that an "outsider" has been appointed.

The Shiromani Akali Dal also took a dig at the AAP-led government, saying the move put the “show manager Raghav Chadha formally on stage.” “

