'Rahul & KCR Have Same DNA': BJP Lambasts Congress Scion's 'BRS Is BJP's B-team' Remark

A war of words has erupted between the BJP and Congress after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting on July 3, called Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) the 'B-Team' of the BJP. Terming the BRS as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi', Rahul alleged that KCR is under the control of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Telangana and its youth should understand one thing that KCR is under the control of Prime Minister Modi because of his corruption activities. The corruption he did in the liquor scam, is known to all agencies," the former MP said referring to Delhi's liquor scam.

BJP hits backs at Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to the media, Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi keeps forgetting things. "He should remember which party has compromised and contested with the BRS (previous TRS). Has BJP ever contested with BRS? It is Congress that has always been together with the BRS," Reddy said.

"During the Manmohan Singh regime, the BRS leaders were with Congress when it was in power. Even today, 12 sitting MLAs who won elections on a Congress ticket joined CM KCR's party," Reddy underscored. "Rahul Gandhi should know that Congress and BRS have worked together. The leaders who won from Congress did not have trust in him which is why they joined BRS," he further said adding that both Rahul and KCR "have the same DNA."

Hitting out at BRS over the upcoming assembly polls, Reddy stated that BJP was never with Congress nor with BRS. "BJP is with the people of Telangana, and we will fight on behalf of the people. We will fight against the family rule party, dynasty party and private limited party not only in Telangana but across the country," the BJP leader said. "Even in Telangana, there is a private limited party (BRS) which works hand in glove with the AIMIM. In the upcoming polls, we will put up a strong fight against them and bring the BJP into power," the Union Minister further said.