Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi To Miss Cong-Left Bengal Rally To Avoid 'wrong Signals' In Kerala

With both Bengal and Kerala set to got to polls in April-May this year, Congress is caught in a dilemma regarding its alliance with the Left parties - CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML). While Congress has allied with the Left in its bid to end Mamata Banerjee's 10-year term and fight an emerging BJP in Bengal, Congress is the prime opponent against the Left government in Kerala. To highlight this precarious situation, sources report on Saturday that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra have decided to skip the joint Left-Congress rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

In Kerala local body polls, BJP hails seat-share gains even as ruling LDF beats UDF

Rahul-Priyanka to miss Congress-Left rally

Sources report that Rahul Gandhi is set to go to Kerala instead on February 23 to campaign against the LDF campaign. Moreover, the Congress High Command reportedly thinks that it will give a wrong signal to party's Kerala workers if its top leaders shared a common stage in West Bengal with Left leaders. All three left parties are part of the Congress-led UPA in the Centre.

Kerala Local Body Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: LDF trumps UDF; BJP improves tally

Congress-Left alliance

Recently, the Congress-Left alliance have had seat-sharing talks for all 294 seats in Bengal Assembly, but refused to share the formula agreed upon. As of January 28, the parties decided that among the total 193 seats, the Left will fight in 101, while Congress will contest in 92 seats. The remaining 101 seats will be decided later, said Congress. Moreover, this alliance is also in talks with Furfura Sharif Dargah chief Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui who has demanded 70-80 seats to contest. While AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced his support to Siddiqui, Congress has refused to ally with AIMIM.

West Bengal polls: Congress, Left to discuss seat-sharing in Kolkata on Feb 7

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF has kicked off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' vowing to 'protect Ayyappa devotees' rights', ahead of the Kerala polls. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc. Recently, in the local body polls, LDF maintained its hold winning a majority of Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, District Panchayats while UDF won more municipalities and corporations.

Congress rakes up Sabarimala row again; vows to pass law to 'protect devotees' rights'