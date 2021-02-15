Rahul & Priyanka Slam Toolkit Probe; Kejriwal Calls It 'unprecedented Attack On Democracy'

The Opposition parties have joined to condemn the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who allegedly disseminated the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media - which was also shared by global activist Greta Thunberg.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday opposed Disha Ravi's arrest, terming it an 'unprecedented attack on Democracy'. Backing the alleged toolkit conspirator, Kejriwal said, "Supporting our farmers is not a crime."

READ | 'Toolkit' Author Mo Dhaliwal Slams Disha Ravi's Arrest; Says 'Doc Had Tweets, Hashtags'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced support for the activist who is under police custody and said the country won't be silenced and will continue to reveal the truth about farmers' protest.

"Your lips are free to speak. Say that the truth is still alive! It is they who are scared, not the country! India won't be silenced," said Gandhi in a tweet.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the government and the police officials saying, "Those with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl."

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also targetted the BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest and said, "Their legacy is cowardice and fascism."

READ | 'Toolkit' Case: Congress Leaders Slam Arrest Of Activist Disha Ravi; Extend Solidarity

Disha Ravi arrested

Delhi police's special cell arrested Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' on social media Bengaluru on Sunday. Arguing for the Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it.

In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. She also argued that every party, including the BJP, had its own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit.

READ | Disha Ravi Sent To 5-day Police Custody In Greta 'toolkit' Probe; Breaks Down In Court

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices, or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

READ | Toolkit Case: BJP MP Likens 21-yr Old Disha Ravi To Ajmal Kasab, Says 'No One Above Law'