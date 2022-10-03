Rahul Attempts To Brave The Rain At Karnataka Rally; BJP Has A Prompt Reminder Of History

A day after Rahul Gandhi's 'neither heat nor rain' speech in Mysuru, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Congress leader on Monday, October 3. On Twitter, Amit Malviya, the in-charge of the saffron party's Information & Technology Department, shared several screenshots of personalities hailing Gandhi for addressing the rally amid heavy rainfall, and drew a parallel between him and National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who in Satara had delivered a speech in a similar circumstance, in 2019.

"The same clique cheered when Sharad Pawar was caught in the rain, hailed him as someone who still had an inning. Well, his inning was rather short-lived and we know what happened in Maharashtra," Malviya said on the microblogging site, referring to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which had NCP as one of three alliance partners, the other two being Congress and Shiv Sena.

'One just hopes...'

From filmmakers to journalists, numerous people on Twitter had shared videos of the Gandhi scion, who is currently in Karnataka for Congress’ ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, where he continued his speech amid incessant rain, as the gathering cheered for him and raised slogans in his support. The grand-old party had also reacted to its former president's show of 'No excuses. Only passion.' The party had written on the platform, "There is no hurdle big enough to stop #BharatJodoYatra from achieving its goal."

"One just hopes Rahul’s relevance, after being washed out, is not the same as Pawar’s," the BJP leader further wrote on the microblogging site.

Image: AICC