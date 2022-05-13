Rahul Bhat's Father Alleges Major Security Lapse Leading To Son's Death; 'no CCTVs Found'

The distraught family members of the Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who died on Friday after being shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, spoke to Republic TV. Bhat's father strongly condemned the attack on his son which claimed his life at his workplace. His father also stated that there was allegedly a major security lapse as there was no CCTV camera found inside or outside the office.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rahul Bhat's father said, "I was not scared as he was working at a government office. The government should take these warnings seriously or such killings will continue to take place. The concerned authorities should conduct a proper investigation. There was a major security lapse as there was no CCTV camera found."

"My daughter-in-law is also too young, we will take care of them till the time we are alive. However, we are surviving on a pension, thus, the government can help us by atleast providing job to her," he added.

Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists

In a shocking incident in the valley, two terrorists, on Thursday, barged into a government office located in Central Kashmir's Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It should be mentioned here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the valley this year. Bhatt was a revenue department official at the Tehsil office in Chadoora. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The J&K Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat using a pistol.

Dogra Front stages protest over Rahul Bhat's murder

The incident has triggered massive protests in numerous regions of the union territory. Members of the Dogra Front activists were seen staging a massive protest over Rahul Bhat's killing. In exclusive visuals captured by Republic TV, hundreds of Dogra Front group members can be seen coming out on the streets to protest against the terror group. The protestors can be seen carrying placards and terrorists' pictures and putting them on fire to show their anger against the terror group. They can also be heard raising slogans against Pakistan for the killing and continuously disrupting the environment in the valley. Slogans like 'Pakistan, Haaye Haaye (Pakistan, shame, shame) are raised.