'Rahul Can't Accept PM Modi's Fame,' BJP's RS Prasad Lashes Out Over Insult To Parliament

Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi's disparaging statements against the new Parliament and the sacred Sengol on foreign territory, saying, "There's nothing new in this."

“This is not a new thing, is it? What was said in London, what was said in Germany, what was said in Singapore, is being said in the US. So this country neither listens nor will listen. But the way he insulted the new Parliament is very painful. The whole world accepted the new parliament building. I hope you remember what Rahul Gandhi said. He called the parliament building ‘Monument of Arrogance,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader while holding a news briefing on the report of U.S. based Morgan Stanley.

“Why does Rahul Gandhi do all this? Because Rahul Gandhi cannot accept the popularity of Narendra Modi. Disregarding the new Parliament of India in this way is an insult to the institution,” added Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Rahul Gandhi’s remark in San Francisco

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco on Wednesday, May 31, the disqualified MP criticised the Indian government over the inauguration of the new Parliament and Sengol installation, stating that it was a theatre staged to distract people from the genuine challenges.

"The new parliament house is nothing but a distraction and the installation of the Sengol (sceptre) was just a drama to divert people. BJP can't really discuss the real issues of the country-- like unemployment, price rise, and crumbling education system. Communities like Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Dalits are feeling attacked as there is a spread of anger and hatred," said Rahul Gandhi in the U.S.

Other than commenting on the new Parliament building, the leader of the grand old party also said that there is a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security. Gandhi made the remarks during his interaction with Silicon Valley-based startup entrepreneurs.

"If you want to spread any technology in India, you have to have a system where power is relatively decentralised," he said in response to a question and then went on to share with the select group of invited entrepreneurs about his personal experience of drone technology and its regulation, which, according to him, "faced massive bureaucratic hurdles".