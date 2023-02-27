Rahul Can't Lead Cong; Uddhav Responsible For Sena Issues: Athawale Takes Dig

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale took a dig at the Opposition parties and their leaders saying that coming back to power in 2024 is not an issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The chief of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Athawale also attacked Uddhav Thackeray saying that the former Maharashtra CM was responsible for the problems in Shiv Sena.

Addressing media in Kochi, MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said, "For the problems in Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray is responsible. Because 2019's mandate was that the government should be of BJP and Shiv Sena. But Uddhav Thackeray has left the alliance with BJP and joined hands with Congress and NCP. Therefore, problems occurred," ANI reported.

"If Uddhav Thackeray could be with the BJP, then there could be no dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde," he said, adding that the Shinde government is a strong government that is taking important decisions.

'Rahul Gandhi can't lead Congress': Athawale

Speaking on Congress' plenary session, the RPI chief opined that Rahul Gandhi is not a strong man and cannot lead the party. "I respect Sonia Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi is not a very strong man. He can't lead the party. That's why he resigned from the Congress president post after the defeat. Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Comparing Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi can't defeat Narendra Modi," Athawale said.

An ally in the NDA government, Athawale exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will come to power again as there is no Opposition. "There is no opposition. On one side there is Narendra Modi and another side all leaders: CPIM, CPI, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Mamata's party, Nitish Kumar's party, and NCP," he said, adding that coming back to power is not an issue for the BJP and the NDA.

He claimed that the Opposition is not united. "If they are united, Narendra Modi will take more benefits. People will choose the leadership of Narendra Modi," the Minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)