Rahul Closes Door For Varun Gandhi's Congress Entry, Cites Support For RSS As Reason

Amid speculation that Varun Gandhi may join Congress, Rahul Gandhi said he cannot subscribe to the ideology that Varun represents although he would not mind meeting him. On the question of Varun joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said he may face a problem, as the BJP might object to Varun’s act.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said, “I can meet him, hug him. But I cannot accept that ideology, that is impossible. Varun at one point in time or maybe even today accepted the ideology (Of RSS). I can’t accept it. Impossible.”

‘You will have to cut my head’

When probed whether Rahul Gandhi will reach out to his cousin Varun Gandhi to join the party, he said referring to RSS, “He is in the BJP, he will face a problem if he joins us. My ideology doesn’t match with his. I can’t visit the office of the RSS. You will have to cut my neck before that. My family has an ideology, a thinking system. Varun had at one point in time or maybe even today accepted that ideology.”

He also took a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged the state should be run from Punjab and not from Delhi, “It is a historical fact. If it is run from Delhi, then people of Punjab will not accept it. It is not political but it is a fact,” Rahul on Monday had said the CM Bhagwant Mann should run the state independently and not via a remote control.

On a question about an alleged security lapse on January 16, when a man barged into the yatra to hug him, Rahul said, “I do not know why you are calling that a lapse. I think the person was checked by the security people, he was a bit over excited. There is quite a lot of enthusiasm to the Yatra. Many people get over excited and that was the case where he was a bit extra charged up, so there is no problem in that. It has happened many times before. I wouldn’t call that a security lapse.”