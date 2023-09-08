Rahul Criticises Exclusion Of Kharge From G20 Dinner, Calls Him 'leader Of 60% Population'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed his disapproval of the exclusion of the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, from the G20 dinner hosted by the President on Saturday. The Gandhi scion, while addressing the media in Brussels, commented that the government's decision not to invite Kharge reflects a lack of appreciation for the "leader of 60% of the population."

Responding to queries about Mallikarjun Kharge's absence from the G20 Summit in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led central government, saying "What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60% of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that."

However, Rahul's assertion that Kharge represents 60% of the population has raised eyebrows, as it contradicts electoral statistics. In the 2019 general elections, the Congress party, which contested without a Prime Ministerial face, secured approximately 19.5% of the vote share. In contrast, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, secured around 45% of the vote. The Congress party won 52 seats, failing to achieve even the 10% seat threshold required to claim the position of Leader of the Opposition.

Kharge not invited to G20 Dinner

Sources have confirmed that Mallikarjun Kharge, the head of India's largest opposition party, was not extended an invitation to the highly anticipated G20 dinner event, which will be attended by prominent foreign delegates and global leaders.

Notably, invitations have been sent to all Cabinet and state ministers, as well as Chief Ministers from various states across the country. The guest list also includes several prominent industrialists and distinguished personalities. Chief Ministers from non-BJP governed states, including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and MK Stalin, have confirmed their attendance at the event. The dinner will take place at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam situated in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.