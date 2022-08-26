In a massive setback to Congress, senior leader and ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Friday. In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad exposed Congress and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.
Ghulam Nabi Azad Exposes Congress leadership In Resignation Letter:
Take a look at his 7 scathing statements here -
- "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party"
- "One of the most glaring examples of his (Rahul Gandhi) immaturity was the tearing up of the government ordinance in the full glare of the media.This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the government of India and caused the significant defeat of the UPA government in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections"
- "Under your stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner. It has lost 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 - 2022. The party only won four state elections and was able to get into a coalition situation in six instances. Unfortunately, today, the Congress is ruling in only two states and is a very marginal coalition partner in two other states."
- "Since the 2019 elections the situation of the party has only worsened. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff'and not before insulting all the senior Party functioneries whi have given thier to the party in a meeting of the extended working committee, you took over as interim President . A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past 3 years".
- "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs".
- "In August of 2020, when I and 22 other senior colleagues including Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to flag abysmal drift in the party, the coterie' chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified, and humiliated in the crude manner possible. Those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Rahul Gandhi personally"
- "Unfortunately the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party, This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been comprehensively destroyed that situation has become irretrievable. Moreover 'Chosen One' would be nothing more than the puppet on a string"