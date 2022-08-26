In a massive setback to Congress, senior leader and ex-J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Friday. In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad exposed Congress and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Exposes Congress leadership In Resignation Letter:

Take a look at his 7 scathing statements here -