Rahul Disqualified: Opposition To Continue Their Protest Against Centre In Black Clothes

Amidst the logjam in the third week of the second part of the Budget session, it has been reportedly decided in the meeting that the protest of Opposition parties in black clothes will continue on Tuesday, March 28 as well in front of the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament.

Delhi | It was decided in the meeting of like-minded Opposition parties that the protest of Opposition parties in black clothes will continue tomorrow as well in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament. Final call to be taken tomorrow at a meeting at RS LoP office: Sources March 27, 2023

The decision was made during a dinner meeting of Opposition parties at Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg, residence. The opposition parties which participated in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), RJD, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J-K NC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing the black attire to show that democracy is being trampled in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at the Centre for 'trampling the interest of 140 crore people' by saving the ‘Prime Minister’s Param Mitr'. He reiterated the Opposition's demand to conduct an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue by a joint parliamentary committee.

To save one man, Modi ji is trampling the interests of 140 Cr people.



To protect PM's 'Param Mitr', BJP stalls Parliament that discusses people's issues.



If NO wrong is committed, why is Govt shying away from Opposition's demand of a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee ? pic.twitter.com/53Bz3HEtSE — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 27, 2023

Dressed in black, Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Holding huge 'Satyamev Jayate' banners and placards with 'save democracy written on them, several Opposition MPs wearing black clothes on Monday marched from parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

While addressing the media after a joint opposition march, Kharge said, “I thank the opposition leaders for raising their voice against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that PM Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own govt everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used ED, CBI to use bend those who didn’t bow."

Notably, this is the third week of the second part of the Parliament session and till now tensions are prevailing in the Parliament as the Opposition is demanding JPC on the Adani issue and Treasury Benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London alleging that he defamed the country on foreign soil.