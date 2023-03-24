Rahul Found Guilty: Beyond Modi Surname Case, Congress MP Faces 6 Other Defamation Suits

A Surat court on Thursday found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a criminal defamation case for his remarks on the 'Modi surname' that he made four years ago in 2019. While convicted Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, the court sentenced him to two years imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000. However, the court also granted bail to the Gandhi scion and suspended his sentence for 30 days.

Interestingly, this is not the only defamation case that the Congress leader is currently facing. Rahul speeches have seen several defamation cases being filed against him across the country. Here's the list of seven such defamation cases against the Gandhi scion.

List of defamation cases against Rahul Gandhi:

1. 'Modi surname' remark case

In 2019, in a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, the Congress MP allegedly made the comment asking why all thieves have Modi as their common surname. His remark attracted a huge controversy and also a defamation case. BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi filed a case against Gandhi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC.

On Thursday, the Surat District Court convicted Rahul and sentenced the Congress leader to two years imprisonment in the case.

2. Patna defamation case:

Another case was filed in Bihar's Patna in 2019, against Rahul for his 'Modi surname' remark. This case was filed by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. However, on July 6, 2019, the Congress MP was granted bail.

3. Ahmedabad defamation case:

Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank filed a defamation case against the Wayanad MP following the latter's allegation that the bank was involved in a scam involving the exchange of banknotes during the demonetisation. A court in Ahmedabad granted bail to Gandhi on July 12, 2019.

4. Mumbai defamation case:

On July 4, 2019, Gandhi was granted bail in a complaint brought by a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for his alleged comment tying the murder of Gauri Lankesh to the "BJP-RSS ideology." Gandhi had been granted bail by the court with a Rs 15,000 surety.

5. RSS defamation case:

An RSS worker filed a defamation lawsuit against Rahul for allegedly accusing the organisation of killing Mahatma Gandhi. During a Thane rally in March 2014, the Congress MP had allegedly said that RSS killed Gandhi.

In November 2016, the Bhiwandi court in Maharashtra granted bail to Rahul Gandhi. He then clarified his remarks in the SC, saying he had not intended to accuse the whole RSS of Gandhi's assassination.

6. Guwahati defamation case:

A defamation case was filed in Assam after Gandhi in December 2015, alleging that the RSS prevented him from entering the Barpeta temple in the state. The Guwahati court granted Rahul Gandhi bail in September 2016 in the matter.

7. Savarkar defamation case:

Earlier in November 2022, a case of defamation was lodged in Thane against Rahul for his "derogatory" remark against freedom fighter VD Sarvarkar. The complaint was lodged by Vandana Dongre who alleged that Gandhi hurt the sentiments of citizens through his derogatory statements against Savarkar. During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi claimed that Savarkar helped the British and wrote mercy petitions out of fear.

(With inputs from ANI)